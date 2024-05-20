'Not easy but right': Your morning news

Welcome to Tuesday!
It's editor Greg Best here with today's headlines.
Warrnambool's Lyndoch Living aged care facility will be swallowed up by a conglomerate after 72 years of being in the community's hands. Lyndoch has revealed it will merge with Respect Group, a community-based non-profit with a 100-year history and 25 aged care homes, including 12 in regional Victoria. Lyndoch's board chair Peter O'Brien said: "This was not an easy decision but one we believe is right." It comes after years of financial strife. You can read more below.
Jobs will be cut from Beach Energy's Port Campbell gas plant, sparking fears safety and maintenance standards will drop.
Port Fairy's Victoria Hotel is set to reopen, more than 17 months after its shock closure. "Running pubs is in our blood. It's all our family knows," new operator Caleb Lewis told The Standard.
Sincere apologies to our loyal subscribers who couldn't access Saturday's digital print edition on our app after a technical gremlin. We are working to have that edition uploaded again. It is, however, available through our website, standard.net.au
Have a great day.
