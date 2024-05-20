'Not easy but right': Your morning news

Warrnambool's Lyndoch Living aged care facility will be swallowed up by a conglomerate after 72 years of being in the community's hands. Lyndoch has revealed it will merge with Respect Group, a community-based non-profit with a 100-year history and 25 aged care homes, including 12 in regional Victoria. Lyndoch's board chair Peter O'Brien said: "This was not an easy decision but one we believe is right." It comes after years of financial strife. You can read more below.