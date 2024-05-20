'It makes a huge difference': Volunteers filling the gap in emergencies

From childbirth to car crashes, Naringal's Ken Jane has been first on the scene for many medical events as a volunteer paramedic.
He is a member of Nullawarre's Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), a volunteer organisation that bridges the gap between small towns and ambulances.
Mr Jane said being part of the group was a way to give back to the community.
"It's a way that I can help people around me," he said.
"It's very fulfilling when you arrive and you see people just relax because you've got an ambulance uniform on."
He said he had been volunteering for eight years and being first on scene was part of the role.
"It's a bit remote and it's going to take a while for a truck to get there," Mr Jane said.
"We fill that gap and we can be there a lot of the time within five to eight minutes.
"It makes a huge difference."
CERT team leader Andrea Vallance joined after seeing the impact volunteer paramedics had first-hand.
"The CERT came through my front door and they were like the cavalry," Ms Vallance said.
"So just that sense of someone else can help and knows what to do, it was just really, really comforting.
"I probably kept doing it because it's really humbling and gratifying to be able to give back."
The Nullawarre CERT team is holding an information session to recruit prospective members on Friday, May 24, 2024 at Childers Restaurant, Nullawarre, at 7pm.
