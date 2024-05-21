'You just do what you do to survive': Bella the dog helps with cancer fight

Being diagnosed with a rare form of pancreatic cancer came as a shock to Warrnambool's Maree Pegg but the arrival of her dog Bella was just what she needed to help her through the surgeries and treatments.
Now that she is on the road to recovery, she is training Bella as a mindDog which means Ms Pegg will be able to take her just about anywhere.
She said she couldn't have got through her cancer journey without Bella.
Being told she had adenocarcinoma of the ampulla of Vater in November 2022, came out of the blue for Ms Pegg.
She'd always been fit and healthy - walking every day and swimming every second day. She never drank or smoked and ate well.
So when she started "feeling a bit strange" she initially dismissed it as just a virus, but booked a check-up with her doctor anyway.
But then the day after having blood tests, the call came telling her to go to the hospital "straight away". Scans revealed a tumour.
"Everything just happened really quickly," Ms Pegg said.
"I went jaundice pretty quickly because your liver's not working."
What followed was three flights to Melbourne, surgery to remove her gall bladder and put in a stent in her liver.
A third surgery had to be delayed because Ms Pegg got COVID-19 while she was in hospital but luckily "didn't have it bad".
On January 6, 2023 she underwent the 8.5-hour Whipple operation which involves removing part of the pancreas, small intestine and bile duct. "It's one of the biggest operations you can have," she said.
To help with the six-month recovery, a social worker suggested she get a pet. So when Ms Pegg's husband Bill asked what he could do to help, she asked for a dog.
About a month later, with the help of her daughter, Bella the cavoodle arrived who happened to be born on the day she had her major surgery. "I just got her as a companion to help with recovery," Ms Pegg said.
"We couldn't have got through without her. She's like a shadow.
"She was like a little nurse when I was sick."
MindDog Australia is a not-for-profit organisation that trains assistance dogs for people diagnosed with mental health issues.
Ms Pegg said she qualified because of the anxiety and depression that goes hand-in-hand with a cancer diagnosis.
But Bella still needs more training - a process which takes a whole year - before she is accredited which a Go Fund Me started by Ms Pegg's daughter is helping to pay for.
"There's a lot of things she needs to be able to do but she's getting there. She's very clever," Ms Pegg said.
Following six months of fortnightly chemotherapy in Warrnambool, and five weeks of radiation, Ms Pegg said she was now "on the road to recovery".
Ms Pegg said all medical staff had been fantastic. "I couldn't fault anyone," she said.
She said pancreatic cancer was probably one of the worst cancers you could get with only a five per cent chance of recovery. "It was a shock," she said. "It's just bad luck. You just do what you do to survive."
Her husband described "getting the all-clear from the doctors" late last year as "the best Christmas present".
But Ms Pegg still faces three years of three-monthly check-ups and scans.
That means the couple can't take that round Australia trip they were about to embark on before she was diagnosed. "The caravan is in storage and the LandCruiser is in the shed," Mr Pegg said.
The news had forced the pensioners to put their plans on hold and find a house to rent again.
Recently they have been able to take short trips away in the caravan, and Ms Pegg has even been able to return to swimming.
Her hair has also started to grow back. "My granddaughter said Bella and I look the same now because we've both got curly hair," she said.
