The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Volunteer keeps tradition alive doing her bit for tight-knit community

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
May 20 2024 - 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tania Nevill is a hard-working volunteer in her community. Picture by Anthony Brady
Tania Nevill is a hard-working volunteer in her community. Picture by Anthony Brady

One of the great traditions of small country communities is their ability to, well, keep up traditions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.