Volunteer keeps tradition alive doing her bit for tight-knit community

One of the great traditions of small country communities is their ability to, well, keep up traditions.
Tania Nevill is an example of this, following in her father's footsteps in a new role.
When Mrs Nevill was young, her father, Neville Wallace, was secretary of the Nirranda Football Netball Club.
Now, Mrs Nevill has taken on that role.
On Monday May 20, 2024, Mrs Nevill was among a host of community members who turned out at Koroit Theatre to be honoured by Moyne Shire Council.
This celebration was part of National Volunteers Week.
Mrs Nevill took on the role as club secretary at Nirranda at the start of this year.
While she may be a new face in the position, she has a deep knowledge of her club and community.
Mrs Nevill is a former coach and player at the club and her two sons play for Nirranda.
She is also in her third year of being a sports trainer for the Blues.
Her husband Mark, whom she operates a dairy farm alongside, is a keen supporter when work allows the time.
Mrs Nevill is also a member of the Nullawarre CERT team, rounding out a picture of a dedicated community volunteer.
"It's nice being part of a small tight-knit community," Mrs Nevill said.
"With the footy club and CERT we all know each other and it helps connect the community through these groups.
"Growing up in the country you do learn that mentality of doing your bit to help out."
Nirranda has been a successful club both on and off the field.
The club has regularly won football and netball premierships and has good facilities at its home base.
This is something Mrs Nevill wants to help continue.
"One of my aims is to try and source as many grants as I can for the club," she said.
"We need to keep our facilities up to date and to look after our volunteers and players.
"Moyne Shire has been really good to work with, they are always helping us find ways to improve."
Mrs Nevill paid extra credit to Moyne's cultural and community development support officer Angela Northcott for her pro-active approach to helping the community.
