Australia's richest woman Gina Rinehart snaps up south-west property

Mining magnate Gina Rinehart has snapped up a south-west property, according to reports.
A 511-hectare property near Branxholme - Chrome Park - has been snapped up by a subsidiary of Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd.
It's believed the property sold for $8.6 million.
The agent who sold the property told The Standard he could not comment on the sale.
"Chrome Park is a safely held, generational grazing and cropping property in highly regarded versatile high rainfall country," the property listing states.
"Chrome Park is ideal for a number of agricultural pursuits including cropping and hay production, wool growing, prime lamb and beef cattle production.
"Located in 694mm rainfall country, the property is fenced into 26 paddocks.
"Importantly Chrome Park offers substantial comfortable and established accommodation options and includes one four-bedroom home built of Mt Gambier stone in 2005 and the second a very comfortable red-brick home built in 1978 - both with established gardens."
The listing states the property offers a "rare opportunity to acquire a safely held generational versatile property in a tightly held area close to Hamilton.
"Suited of those buyers looking to expand or commence their farming operations."
