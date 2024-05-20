Woman in shooting incident claims police are 'maggots' during court hearing

A Warrnambool magistrate has displayed enormous patience in dealing with an irate Cobden woman who wants contact with a man, who was involved in a shooting incident and charged with ramming her car.
The woman, who cannot be named because she is the protected person in an intervention order, claimed police officers were "maggots" during a court hearing on Monday, May 20, 2024.
Her partner, a 40-year-old Cobden man, appeared in court via a video link within his custody setting.
There were four police briefs and an intervention order listed for a mention on Monday.
Those matters were all adjourned until another hearing on June 3, when the man has two other matters already listed.
There is a full no contact intervention order in place currently protecting the woman.
It's understood she attended the Warrnambool police station to see him after her boyfriend was arrested by police.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie said the courts were trying to deal with matters of domestic violence, with cases reported at epidemic levels.
He said he was not prepared to finalise and put in place a safe contact order, although he said the aggrieved family member may move to finalise the order on June 3.
The woman protected by the order made numerous negative and derogatory comments in court on Monday.
"It's all about risk and doing the best we can," Mr Guthrie told the woman.
On April 26, the Cobden man appeared briefly in court charged with reckless conduct endangering life, two counts of reckless conduct endangering serious injury, being a prohibited person using a firearm, assault and driving in a dangerous manner.
The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment.
The man did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.
Police alleged a silver Ford sedan, carrying two men, rammed a car on Adams Street on Wednesday, April 24, at 4.20am.
One of the men inside the silver Ford allegedly fired shots at the other car.
The female driver of the second vehicle, aged in her 30s, was not physically injured.
The silver sedan fled the scene and was located burnt out on Shenfields Lane a short time later.
With assistance from the air wing, police searched the area and arrested the Cobden man on Mitchell Street.
An extensive search, involving members of elite Victoria Police units, was then conducted for a Camperdown man and also the firearm used in the incident.
The Camperdown man was later arrested by Camperdown police and has been remanded in custody.
