Woman in shooting incident claims police are 'maggots' during court hearing

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 20 2024 - 12:18pm, first published 11:18am
Police allege there was a firearm discharged during an incident in Cobden. This is a file image.
A Warrnambool magistrate has displayed enormous patience in dealing with an irate Cobden woman who wants contact with a man, who was involved in a shooting incident and charged with ramming her car.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

