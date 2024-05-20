The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Inside Racing: 'World-class jockey' offered Tuvalu ride for Group One race

By Tim Auld
May 20 2024 - 12:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nash Rawiller, pictured at the 2024 Warrnambool May Racing Carnival, has been offered the ride on Tuvalu in a Group One Race. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Nash Rawiller, pictured at the 2024 Warrnambool May Racing Carnival, has been offered the ride on Tuvalu in a Group One Race. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Champion jockey Nash Rawiller has been offered the ride on star Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu in the $1 million Group One Kingsford Smith Cup at Eagle Farm on June 1.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.