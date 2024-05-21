A family shattered: Sister calls for action to stop domestic violence

In the days leading up to her death, Maddi Arnold was living in fear.
Her partner was facing criminal damage charges after he set fire to the house Maddi was sleeping in.
A Portland police officer went on to receive a bravery award for saving Maddi from the blaze on August 4, 2016.
Senior Constable Ash Rawlings was on duty with Senior Constable Tom Dempsey, who received a commendation for brave conduct, when they saw smoke billowing from a residential property.
On reaching the home they saw a shed well alight and smoke coming from the house.
Senior Constable Rawlings heard 26-year-old Maddi Arnold screaming for help from inside the house.
To gain access to the house he had to kick in the door of the shed, which was engulfed in flames, and manoeuvre past a gas bottle.
As he reached the rear of the home, black smoke was billowing out and Maddi continued to scream for help.
He quickly made his way through the house, locating Maddi in the living room.
She was panicking and disorientated.
Senior Constable Rawlings began to escort Ms Arnold and her cat towards an exit.
Maddi's sister Jade Arnold told The Standard her sister was fearful over the next few weeks because her partner was not remanded in custody.
She said Maddi was terrified of being confronted by her partner, but knocked back an offer from her sister to go and stay with her in Geelong because she wanted to be there for her parents.
Tragically, Maddi died in a car accident three weeks after the fire not knowing whether justice would be served.
Instead her family attended the court case and were dealt a further blow when Maddi's partner walked free.
He was placed on a 12 month community corrections order, which included 120 hours of unpaid community work. He was also convicted and fined $300 for unlicensed possession of ammunition.
Jade has called for mandatory sentences for perpetrators of domestic violence and a national register for offenders.
She said Maddi's death had shattered her family.
She said her mother and Maddi's father, Ian, had both passed away in recent years.
"I think losing Maddi killed them both," Jade said.
"Ian spent the last seven years calling out to Maddi countless times a day.
"They were both heartbroken."
Jade said she missed her sister every day.
She is devastated her daughter Harper won't have an aunty to grow up with.
And she's devastated she will never have the chance to be an aunty herself.
"I often wonder what she would be doing, whether she would be married, whether she would have kids."
Jade said her sister, who loved animals, was larger than life.
"I miss her laugh, she had a huge laugh," Jade said.
Australian Community Media has launched HOW MANY MORE - a campaign which aims to expose and stop violence against women in the regions, where the problem is most severe but support is most lacking.
