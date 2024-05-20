The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Heavy burden: SES unit controller calls for more state government funding

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
May 20 2024 - 10:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unit controller Hannah Morris has called on the state government to provide sustainable funding to the vital service. Picture by Anthony Brady
Unit controller Hannah Morris has called on the state government to provide sustainable funding to the vital service. Picture by Anthony Brady

Raising $120,000 over the next five years is a big ask for the Port Fairy State Emergency unit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.