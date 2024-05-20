Heavy burden: SES unit controller calls for more state government funding

Raising $120,000 over the next five years is a big ask for the Port Fairy State Emergency unit.
But it's what needs to be done to keep the community safe.
Port Fairy SES unit controller Hannah Morris said the unit would need to replace its rescue support vehicle in the next four to five years.
"There's always equipment that needs to be replaced," Ms Morris said.
"We need to replace our unit-funded rescue support vehicle and we need to fund-raise about $120,000 for that."
Ms Morris said the unit had also recently replaced a ute at a cost of about $25,000 with funds raised by members.
"It's a lot of money and we have to rely on the goodwill of the community," she said.
Ms Morris said in addition to attending 120 to 130 call outs per year, unit members spent time raising funds at events including the Port Fairy Folk Festival.
"It's a lot to ask volunteers - to go out and collect donations as well as attending call outs - we've all got families and jobs," she said.
Ms Morris spoke about the need for sustainable state government funding for SES units across the state as volunteers took part in a public awareness drive across the Bolte bridge in Melbourne.
The VICSES Volunteer Leadership Group organised the drive to raise awareness about the funding shortfall units across the state face.
"Despite the invaluable contributions of volunteers, VICSES faces significant funding shortfalls. The current reliance on volunteer-led fundraising to maintain equipment, facilities, and replace ageing vehicles is unsustainable," the group said in a statement.
The group is calling on the state government to consider:
Wedderburn unit controller Mike Bagnall said investing in VICSES was an investment in the safety and resilience of Victorian communities.
"We urge the government to implement a modernised Emergency Services Levy and ensure VICSES can continue to safeguard Victorians during emergencies," Mr Bagnall said.
Fawkner unit controller Goldie Pergl echoed his sentiments.
"While we are incredibly grateful for the dedication of our SES volunteers, fundraising for essential equipment and vehicles shouldn't be their primary responsibility"
"Sustainable funding would allow our volunteers to focus on what they do best - saving lives."
