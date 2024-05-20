Koroit shining as streetscape upgrades dress-up town

The Koroit community is preparing to celebrate the first step in a major make-over for the town.
The streetscape upgrade works on the north side of Commercial Road, the town's main street, are now complete.
These works include a new bluestone footpath, between Station Street and High Street, as well as new street furniture and bins.
The push for an upgraded Koroit streetscape began back in 2019.
Moyne Shire has funding applications with the federal government on the table and up for consideration is to come up with the money to do a revamp on the southern side of the street.
Koroit and District Progress Association was formed on the back of the community push to have the streetscape improvements come to life.
This body has worked closely with Moyne to move the project forward to this stage.
Progress association president Sam Rudolph has been part of the push since its inception.
"I'm very happy that council have supported this project," Mr Rudolph said.
"There has been a lot of advocacy and hard work and it's great to see it paying off, it is very satisfying.
"To be honest at one point I didn't think we would get here.
"I did at the start but there were some doubts during it.
"To see it now I'm over the moon, I'm stoked. It looks fantastic.
"There were some compromises from the original vision but that is always going to happen when you have a number of stakeholders involved."
The only part of the project on the northern side of the street yet to be completed is the tree planting.
This is expected to involve trees planted in boxes rather than in the ground.
Mr Rudolph said excitement was now building for the push for further improvement of the streetscape.
"Every second person I ran into is asking when the southern side is getting done," Mr Rudolph said.
"I would love not just the southern side but to also have it done all the way both sides up to the Commercial Hotel.
"The best thing about this whole project is the sense of town pride that is coming out.
"People are really proud of the street and what it looks like."
The streetscape project has cost $2 million to this stage, with funding from Moyne, the state government and the community.
Moyne Shire is hosting a community gathering on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 in front of Koroit IGA to celebrate the streetscape works.
This will be held between 5-6pm and will feature kids activities, live music and giveaways.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.