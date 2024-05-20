New host farm proposal aims to educate visitors about dairy industry

A $900,000 proposal is aiming to turn a cattle-rearing property along the Great Ocean Road into a farm stay experience offering hands-on learning.
It comes as plans for the 59.18 hectare property at 55 Cairns Road, Port Campbell were lodged with Corangamite Shire Council.
Planning documents note a new dwelling would be created on lot four of the site (6012 square metres) while an existing dwelling on the remaining land (53.37 hectares) would be converted into group accommodation.
The smaller section, which would be the site of the new dwelling, is currently used for slashing and providing storage fodder for the cattle. It's separated from the larger part by a road and a creek.
The entire property is used for dairy grazing, rearing and growing dairy heifers to support the farming business.
Under the proposal, the existing farm use would continue with the addition of group accommodation for visitors participating and assisting with daily tasks to experience the procedures, difficulties and reward of grazing and rearing dairy cattle on a farm.
The new accommodation would host a maximum of five people at a time and would be set into a valley meaning it would not visible from the Great Ocean Road.
Residents have until June 3 to make a submission on the proposal.
