Cheers to a new beginning: Hotel re-opens 17 months after shock closure

PORT Fairy's Victoria Hotel is expected to re-open by the end of May, 2024, more than 17 months after its shock closure.
Caleb and Laura Lewis, who have extensive backgrounds in the hospitality industry, have taken over the lease of the Port Fairy watering hole.
Mr Lewis, 38, told The Standard he couldn't wait until the doors of the pub opened again.
"We've spent months getting everything up to scratch," he said.
"It's been a big job but we're happy with everything we've done.
"The hotel has great bones. It was just a matter of cleaning things up and making a few alterations. We've updated both bars, all the lighting and our outside eating area plus there's a great playground area for the kids.
"We aim to offer a family oriented pub that is involved in the local community.
"Laura and I are very pleased. We always wanted to get involved in the hotel industry in Port Fairy and have been lucky enough that Tom and Robyn Boyer who own the freehold have been there to support us."
Mr Lewis, who ran the Gordon Hotel in Portland with his brother Sam for 10 years on the back of his family running Hamilton's Grand Central Hotel for more than 35 years, is excited so many locals have put their hands up for jobs.
"We're over the moon that we've already got 30 staff on the books to work in various roles at the pub," he said.
"I would say from that 30 people - 25 would be from Port Fairy which is really great.
"Running pubs is in our blood. It's all our family knows. My extended family is involved in over 30 hotels across Australia. My dad Gary had his first hotel in Morwell when I was five years old.
"It's all just a way of life for us. We can't wait until we open the doors and welcome the locals plus tourists back to the popular hotel."
The hotel, which has a history dating back to 1874, closed in early December 2022. Planned Christmas parties were cancelled without explanation.
In January 2023, The Standard revealed the business operating out of the hotel had gone into liquidation and the lease had been terminated due to "alleged defaults".
The re-opening of the Victoria Hotel comes after neighbouring watering hole, the Caledonian Inn, affectionately known as The Stump, welcomed back patrons in December 2023 after it too had closed suddenly "due to unforeseen circumstances" in September 2023.
