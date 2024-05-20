The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Cheers to a new beginning: Hotel re-opens 17 months after shock closure

By Tim Auld
Updated May 20 2024 - 2:11pm, first published 10:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura and Caleb Lewis are preparing to re-open Port Fairy's Victoria Hotel. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Laura and Caleb Lewis are preparing to re-open Port Fairy's Victoria Hotel. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

PORT Fairy's Victoria Hotel is expected to re-open by the end of May, 2024, more than 17 months after its shock closure.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.