One for the record books as library celebrates 40-year milestone

A new chapter is beginning at the Port Fairy Library as preparations get underway to mark the 40-year anniversary of its opening.
Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith said the library had evolved across generations and was a much-loved local institution.
He said a party would be held to mark the occasion on Saturday, June 8 from 10am until 12pm.
"Our libraries provide so much more than just books, they are a true community meeting place where people can come together for stories, events, talks, playtime, free Wi-Fi and more," he said.
"Facilities like this are key to supporting our community, remaining as free public spaces that are warm and comfortable, where you can read a paper, connect with friends, or bring the kids for a play.
"The birthday party will include displays on the history of the Port Fairy library, going all the way back to the 1865 opening of the original Mechanics Institute building."
The original two-roomed building, now the site of the library, had a reading room added in 1868.
But insufficient funds meant a roof wasn't added until 1871 when it was reported the "spacious new reading room of the Mechanics Institute has been opened recently and is a valuable addition."
Deputy mayor Karen Foster is expected to speak on behalf of the council on the day.
