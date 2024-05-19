Police targeting risky behaviour as anniversary of horrific crash nears

As the first anniversary of the deaths of four people near Hamilton last year approaches, police have released a range of statistics about risky driving behaviour.
Police say risk factors - including drink driving and speeding - are major contributors in road fatalities.
There were 17 people killed on south-west roads in 2023 - the worst accident was a single-vehicle collision early on the morning of Saturday, May 27.
Police say extreme speed was a factor in the crash that killed four people west of Hamilton.
A car with five people on board was travelling along Wannon-Nigretta Falls Road at Bochara when the driver lost control and smashed into a tree.
Two females and two males died at the scene and a fifth passenger, a 17-year-old girl, suffered upper body injuries.
A Snapchat video reportedly from inside the vehicle before the crash indicated the car was travelling at 130kmh.
Police are continuing to target risky behaviours and drink driving is the latest focus. There was no suggestion alcohol was a factor in the Bochara crash.
Police have revealed one in five drink drivers fined in Victoria was caught during daylight hours and half were on a weekday.
There has been a number of high level drink-drivers prosecuted through the courts in 2024, including a motorist who blew .22 after driving at 100kmh on the wrong side of the road with a missing tyre, and a drunk and high motorist who side-swiped another car at road works.
One drink-driver tipped his friends out of his ute tray without realising, while another blew .127 after losing traction at up to 150kmh.
The Standard has also reported a number of drink-drivers nabbed over long weekends across the south-west, including five motorists caught with readings between .137 and .2 - four times the limit - in January, and another six on March 16 and 17.
Warrnambool police Superintendent Melissa Webbers last month said the south-west had a shocking 12 months for road trauma.
She said everyone had a role to play in road safety
The force is warning police are out anywhere, any time to make sure motorists aren't over the limit.
Figures show about 1200 of the near 4900 drivers caught drink driving in the last financial year were nabbed between 6am and 6pm.
More than 400 were caught between 6am and noon alone.
Police have been scheduling special daytime and early-morning operations to keep drink drivers on their toes and remind all drivers police are out testing for alcohol anywhere, any time.
The force conducts 3 million breath tests every year.
Not only do police deploy their booze bus fleet statewide but every police car also has breath testing capability.
The night, 6pm to midnight, remains the most prolific time for drink drivers on the road with 1900 detected followed by midnight to 6am when almost 1800 were caught.
Saturday has the most detections of any day with 1200 ahead of Sunday, Friday and Thursday.
About 400 drink drivers were caught on a Monday and 350 on a Tuesday.
Most drink drivers fined - more than 40 per cent - recorded a blood alcohol content between 0.07 and 0.10.
About a third blew between 0.05 and 0.07.
Anyone caught drink driving faces heavy fines and a loss of licence.
First-time drink drivers alone face a $577 fine and disqualification from driving for three months even for low-level readings.
Figures analysed - covering 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023 - included only drink drivers who received a fine, which applied for readings up to 0.15.
Those with higher readings must go to court where a magistrate imposes a fine and driving disqualification period.
About a quarter of all fatal crashes involve a driver or rider over the legal blood alcohol limit of 0.05.
Road Policing Command Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said people might think drink driving was something that only occured after dark but data showed there was a lot of offending during the day.
"That's why police are out breath testing motorists around-the-clock," he said.
"If you think you can run the gauntlet, be it day or night, think again.
"The penalties for drink driving are severe.
"The consequences of a being involved in a crash are even more serious and last a lifetime.
"Drinking and driving simply isn't worth the risk."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.