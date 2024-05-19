The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police targeting risky behaviour as anniversary of horrific crash nears

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 20 2024 - 8:39am, first published 8:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crash scene last year on Wannon-Nigretta Falls Road, near Bochara, west of Hamilton. Picture by Sean McKenna
The crash scene last year on Wannon-Nigretta Falls Road, near Bochara, west of Hamilton. Picture by Sean McKenna

As the first anniversary of the deaths of four people near Hamilton last year approaches, police have released a range of statistics about risky driving behaviour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.