Police issue warning about visiting scammers

Police are asking Hamilton residents to be vigilant after reports of possible scams in the Hamilton district during recent days.
A police spokesman said the door knockers pretend they were from the council and offered to review home exhaust fans.
"These people have no affiliation with (Southern Grampians) council at all," he said.
"If you are approached, do not allow these people to enter your home.
"Attached is an image of a male person police believe is involved with the scams."
The spokesman requested that anyone could report any scam activity to ScamWatch at https://www.scamwatch.gov.au
In Portland, police are investigating the theft of a Smooth Cut cylinder mower from Portland Tennis Club during the early afternoon of Wednesday, May8.
"If you have seen the mower or have any information regarding the theft, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or call Portland Police Station on 5522 1500," a spokesman said.
