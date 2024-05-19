Warrnambool trainer takes out country cup for the first time

UNDERRATED mare Picaroon gave Tom Dabernig his first Casterton Cup victory on Sunday, May 19.
Picaroon came with a well-timed run under the urgings of jockey Tom Madden, hanging on to beat Heart Of Puissance and Brawl in the $50,000 flat race over 2000 metres.
Picaroon's win was the third from 10 starts for Warrnambool-based trainer Dabernig since coming from the Michael O'Leary stable.
Dabernig said there had been a distance doubt about Picaroon before the race.
"We were a bit worried about the 2000 metres before the race but Picaroon hit the line strongly," he said.
"Her first three runs in this campaign had not been the best but there were excuses for some of those efforts.
"It's just great to see her back in winning form. The win is a great result for Picaroon's owner Richard White."
Picaroon has won seven of her 26 starts.
Top jumper Elvison, with New Zealand-born jumps jockey Aaron Kuru in the saddle, put in a faultless display of jumping over the live hedges to win his third Two Rivers Steeplechase at Casterton on Sunday.
The win gave the Symon Wilde-trained jumper his seventh victory in steeplechase races at the picturesque course. Elvison lumped 72.5 kilograms in defeating Mighty Oasis in the 3800-metre race.
Wilde said it was a huge thrill to win three Two Rivers Steeplechases.
"We could have run Elvison in the jumps races at the Warrnambool May Carnival but we chose to run at Casterton because he loves the circuit," he said.
"I thought the weight might catch him with him but he just loves the live hedges at Casterton. He seems to make up a length here and there. I've also got to give a lot of credit to Aaron. He has a great understanding of Elvison."
Wilde and Dabernig shared the training honours with three winners each at Casterton.
