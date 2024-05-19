Up for the challenge: Coach 'proud' as youthful Magpies' hard work rewarded

"Every week is a challenge for us but we're ready for it and the girls are ready to take it on."
That was Camperdown coach Emily Stephens' message following her youthful side's round six win against Port Fairy on Saturday, May 18.
The Magpies triumphed 55-57 in the hard-fought contest to register their second win of the Hampden league season.
Stephens was extremely proud of her players, saying "it's great to get a win".
"We work so hard like every other team but wins didn't come thick and fast last year," she told The Standard.
"We're working with our young ones, it's a lot of growth and it's about connection on the court and connection off the court too. I'm really proud of this group and I thought they played a brilliant game.
"They worked hard from defensive end all the way down, we did a lot of giving-and-going and our defenders did a lot of hard work driving.
"Our midcourt was awesome and our attack was unreal too. I'm so proud of them."
The Magpies led at every change however Port Fairy were unrelenting and in the final quarter threatened a comeback.
"They didn't make it easy and they kept pegging back, particularly in that last quarter," Stephens said.
"They made us probably drop our intensity because they did get on top of us. So that's a lesson for us that we have to build each other up and try and match that."
Stephens said the side had belief another win would come.
"It was just us believing that and doing the things we know we can do really well and that we worked on at training (that led to the win)," she said.
"The vibe that we've got is really good and the girls get around each other, it's just awesome, its a great feeling."
Lily Eldridge shone in defence for the Magpies, with Stephens describing her as a "game-changer".
Jess Tobin Salzman impressed for the Seagulls, shooting 36 goals.
Seagulls coach Lisa Arundell said although her side didn't make the most of its opportunities, there were plenty of positives to take away.
One of those positives was a new defensive pairing between Emma Stacey and Alicia Moloney, who was making her open division comeback after an injury.
"We had a defensive combination that hadn't even trained together, let alone played together," Arundell said.
"So I thought they did a really good job.
"We're still managing to bring in players and trial different combinations and different setups, so I thought the result today, although it didn't go our way, it still brought plenty of positives."
Meanwhile, undefeated South Warrnambool was challenged in its clash with Cobden.
The Roosters, the reigning premiers, prevailed 43-36 after trailing 11-9 at quarter-time.
Star Rooster Carly Watson was her side's best player while Nadine McNamara was the Bombers' equivalent.
Terang Mortlake registered its fourth victory of the campaign, downing Hamilton Kangaroos 51-42.
Jessica Baxter impressed for the Bloods while Kellie Sommerville was influential for the Kangaroos.
In the remaining fixtures, North Warrnambool Eagles overcame Koroit 74-46 and Warrnambool defeated Portland 68-42.
