'Deserves a crack at a Group One': Wilde stable eyes Queensland Derby

TOP Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde may put a late nomination in for Navy King to run in the $1 million Group One Queensland Derby at Eagle Farm on June 1 after he won the $150,000 Bolte Handicap at Flemington on Saturday, May 18.
Fellow Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig also had a winner at Flemington. Riverina Power won a $150,000 race for the popular trainer.
Navy King defeated Saban by more than a length with Desert Anthem back in third place to take out the 2000-metre contest.
Wilde told The Standard it was a serious option to put the late nomination in for the Queensland Derby.
"I'll have a chat with Navy King's owners early this week," he said.
"I would say the main part of the discussion will be about if we put in a late nomination for the Derby. The Queensland Derby is run over 2400 metres and I think he'll run out the distance.
"Navy King is in good form and probably deserves a crack at a Group One. The other option we have is to set Navy King for the Mahogany Challenge Final which will be run at Flemington on July 6.
"Navy King picked up points winning on Saturday so I would be confident he'll get a run in the final. We'll just see how Navy King pulled up after Saturday's win and have a chat with his owners before making a final decision."
Navy King took his stakemoney to more than $150,000 with the victory.
Dabernig said Riverina Power would now push forward to the Silver Bowl Series with the final to be run at Flemington on July 6.
Meanwhile, champion trainer Ciaron Maher notched up another Group One victory with Bella Nipotina winning the $1.5 million Doomben 10,000 at Doomben.
