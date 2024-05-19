The Standard
'Deserves a crack at a Group One': Wilde stable eyes Queensland Derby

By Tim Auld
May 19 2024 - 3:38pm
Symon Wilde and Baillie Keast pictured at the 2024 Warrnambool May Racing Carnival. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
TOP Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde may put a late nomination in for Navy King to run in the $1 million Group One Queensland Derby at Eagle Farm on June 1 after he won the $150,000 Bolte Handicap at Flemington on Saturday, May 18.

