Positive signs: Coach happy with side's 'contested' brand despite loss

Portland may not have any wins on the board but coach Lochie Huppatz likes what he's seen from his side the past fortnight.
The rebuilding Tigers were competitive in a 19.11 (125) to 12.9 (81) loss to Warrnambool at Reid Oval in round six of the Hampden league on Saturday, May 19 after a 37-point defeat to Koroit the week before.
"I think the last two weeks have been really exciting for us in the sense that we're playing a brand of football that makes the opposition compete and it makes them feel uncomfortable at times," Huppatz told The Standard.
"We're a very contested side these last couple of weeks."
Huppatz thought his side likely had more inside 50s than the Blues.
"We're probably just not used to getting those inside 50s after the first month of footy," he said.
"So now it's probably just about refining it, breaking things down and working out how we can get more scores out of that.
"Lots of positives and I think that all starts from effort and willingness to crack in at the contest so really proud of the boys for the last fortnight of work."
The Tigers' midfield has been a source of strength in 2024 with Huppatz leading from the front again versus the Blues.
Jake Wilson kicked five for the visitors, with teammate Gerard Kissane snagging three.
Sam Cowling was lethal in front of goals for the hosts booting six majors, with midfielder Austin Steere named the victors' best.
Huppatz is happy with how his side is tracking, acknowledging it will take time for it to become the finished product.
"Obviously you'd be happier if you're winning," he said.
"We go out to the ground each week to compete and to try and win games of football," he said.
"But if we're realistic to where we are at the moment, we're building a new game-plan, we're building a new culture and a new way of playing, so that's going to take a bit of time, it's going to take adjustment and it's going to take failure.
"But the more opportunities we get to go out there and compete - which we can probably tick that box today - we'll be better for it."
The Blues sit fifth on the ladder and the Tigers 10th.
