Aria winner one step closer to realising dream of singing at Sydney Opera House

Teresa Ingrilli is one step closer to realising her dream of singing at the Sydney Opera House after taking the top gong at this year's Warrnambool Aria.
The Ivanhoe woman was crowned the winner of the Warrnambool Eisteddfod final at Christ Church on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
It was Ms Ingrilli's first win at an Eisteddfod after competing in 25 events statewide, including three in Warrnambool.
"I am pretty stoked," she said.
The opera singer was born in Perth, later moving to Victoria after being accepted into Melbourne University's Master of Music.
"I tried to get into the university twice, the third time I got in and now I have just been gradually building my career until I can hopefully get to the point where I can financially support myself," she said.
When asked what drove her perseverance, she said it was simply her love of singing.
"Singing is, for me, the ultimate form of self love," she said.
"I can't live without it. If I didn't have it, I don't know who I would be."
Ms Ingrilli also refuses to take no for an answer.
"I think when I get a 'no', it makes me go 'no, more. I will prove you wrong'," she said.
Ms Ingrilli grew up in a "big beautiful Italian family" who loved music.
Her mother was a piano teacher and Ms Ingrilli was involved in a number of choirs as a girl.
"I had really bad confidence issues so I didn't pursue (opera) until later in life," she said.
"I am probably older than some people here and that's why the Warrnambool Eisteddfod is so great, it's an open competition."
Ms Ingrilli works in marketing but would love to be an opera singer full-time.
She said her dream was to sing at the Sydney Opera House.
"I would love to sing for Opera Australia and have an Australian career with overseas opportunities," she said.
She said she would use her $4000 prize money to travel to the UK or Germany.
"I just want to build my networks, get to know people better, get my name out there and this (win) will certainly help with that," Ms Ingrilli said.
She said her long-term goal was to use her two passions - opera and marketing - to help the arts in Australia.
Ms Ingrilli was recently accepted into the Casual Opera Australia chorus and the chorus for Vic Opera.
She said it was competitions like Eisteddfods that made that happen.
"Being an older person, having open competitions with decent amounts of prize money and allowing people like me and the other finalists to come in and perform for places like Warrnambool is such a privilege," she said.
The Warrnambool Aria finalists included Breanna Stuart (runner up), Jamie Moffatt, Belinda Dalton, Hartley Trusler and Lucy Schneider.
The adjudicator was Toni Lalich OAM, accompanist Phillipa Safey and MC Jillian Gundermann.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.