Recruit's purple patch includes match-winning goal on the siren

A fourth-quarter purple patch from a recruit which included a match-winning goal on the siren consolidated Russells Creek's spot in the top-five.
Zac Timms kicked three last-quarter goals to help the Creekers sneak home against Warrnambool and District league rival Panmure 13.14 (92) to 13.8 (86) at Mack Oval on Saturday, May 18.
Creek coach Dylan Herbertson said it was a relief to secure the four points after a see-sawing battle.
"He (Timms) took a mark, had a shot and as he kicked it the siren went," he said.
"It was pretty loud celebrations from the crowd and the siren, I don't think everyone heard it to be honest but I was glad it went."
Herbertson said Creek, which also defeated top-three side Merrivale in a round two thriller, said it was pleasing to know his players could rally when challenged.
Logan McLeod's red-hot form extended into round seven while ruckman Dylan Burns and the Brady brothers - Seamus and Patrick - played significant roles in the win.
"It is more character-building getting wins like that," he said.
"We started the game off well and, as there is with games of footy, there was momentum swings and through the second and third quarters Panmure really got on top and got out to a lead.
"The boys found a bit of belief in themselves at three-quarter-time, kicked a few goals and then Panmure got a couple back.
"To win pretty much right on the siren was good."
Herbertson, who played in the reserves before coaching the seniors, was pleased with Creek's three youngsters - debutants Darcy Stokes and Jailon Jenkins and second-gamer Rylan Miller.
But Ollie Everall suffered a knock to the head and will likely enter concussion protocols.
Panmure coach Adam Courtney was content with the Bulldogs' output but admitted it was "shattering" to lose a nail-biter.
"It was two different styles of footy - them with more outside run and us with more inside football and trying to control the game a bit by foot," he said.
"We got ahead in the third quarter and they started the last quarter really well and ended up being two goals up halfway through the last quarter and credit to our boys, we fought back and got ourselves into the lead and they kicked a goal on the siren to win by a goal.
"There's some good signs but the boys are still very disappointed not to get that win."
Jia Anderson at half-back was among the Bulldogs' best with his drive and composure and ruckman Sam Melican went forward and kicked four goals.
