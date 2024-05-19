'Played incredible': Former AFL footballer shines in Hampden league return

A former AFL player starred in his return for home club South Warrnambool on Saturday, May 18.
Former Collingwood footballer Jay Rantall kicked a goal and was named the ladder-leaders' best player in their 17.13 (115) to 5.4 (34) away-win against Cobden.
The 22-year-old midfielder, who played five AFL games for the Magpies, last played for the Roosters in round two last year which was his first appearance since he was drafted in 2019.
A foot injury ruled Rantall out for most of the 2023 VFL season with Footscray before earlier this year NBL1 club Geelong United announced the former Australian junior basketball representative as a signing.
"He's back training with Werribee," Roosters co-captain Harry Lee said of Rantall.
"He wasn't going to play football this year. He's a very good basketballer so he thought he'd give that a go again and see if he's found the passion in that but decided no, football was where his love lied and we were lucky enough to have him play with us."
Alongside Rantall, Carlton VFL-listed midfielder Archie Stevens (three goals) was again dominant for the Roosters after starring in the round prior against Warrnambool.
Lee isn't expecting to see the pair too often at Hampden league level.
"He (Rantall) and Archie Stevens played incredible today, I don't think we'll see too much of them because of how good a footballers they are," he said.
"It's pretty funny to watch, I can sit there and you watch what they do and you shake your head because I can't do that."
Lee was delighted with his side's effort, particularly in the first half.
The Roosters outscored the Bombers 5.2 to 1.1 in the first term and 7.4 to 1.0 in the second.
"It was good that we could come out, especially in the first half and play our game," Lee said.
"Probably the first half of the year we've taken a little bit to get going and that showed, especially last week versus Warrnambool.
"They kicked the first five goals or something against us and for us to return serve in a way and be able to put a couple of goals on early, shows that we're tracking the right way for the year."
The Bombers were best served by Louis Robertson and Arthur Armstrong, the latter of whom kicked two goals.
