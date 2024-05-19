Youth vandalism, hoon and drink-drivers keep police busy overnight

Police have spoken to a group of youths after a Warrnambool public toilet block was significantly damaged overnight.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Bec Joosen said the toilets at Viaduct Road had been "pretty badly smashed up" between May 18 and May 19, 2024.
She said police had spoken to a group of male and female youths.
"Police are continuing their inquiries," she said.
She said members also intercepted a drink-driving P-plater and a hoon doing burn-outs in the central business district overnight.
Sergeant Joosen said the probationary driver, who must have a zero blood alcohol concentration when driving, blew .054.
Their licence was immediately suspended.
"Another vehicle was impounded in an unrelated incident of hooning," the sergeant said.
"We have had a few reports lately about hoon behaviour around town so we are encouraging people to continue to call us if they witness anything.
"We also encourage people who capture anything on their devices (such as a dash cam) to upload it directly to Crime Stoppers' online reports. We've had a few where a rego has been uploaded and we've been able to follow up on those reports and catch those hooning."
Sergeant Joosen urged anyone with information about the vandalism at Viaduct Road, or bad driver behaviour, to call Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers.
