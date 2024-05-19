'How many more?': Your morning news

Happy Monday!
It's journalist Jess Howard here, writing to you in the absence of editor Greg Best.
We had a busy weekend across the south-west with five auctions, a number of community events, plenty of sport and an operation involving two beached whales.
Senior journalist Katrina Lovell has revealed tourists will be charged to park at the new-look Twelve Apostles visitor centre but locals will be exempt.
Today we launch a new campaign HOW MANY MORE? which aims to expose and stop violence against women in the regions, where the problem is most severe but support is most lacking.
I recently reported the region's family violence legal agency could be forced to cut back on staff and services if ongoing funding is not obtained, despite Warrnambool's rate of violence being well above that of Victoria.
We're pushing for more funding for preventative and protective programs, now.
