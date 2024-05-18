The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Two beached whales prompt rescue operation

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 18 2024 - 4:28pm, first published 3:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of two beached whales located at Gibsons Steps, near the Great Ocean Road.
One of two beached whales located at Gibsons Steps, near the Great Ocean Road.

Two beached whales have been found at Princetown, prompting a rescue operation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.