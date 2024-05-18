Two beached whales prompt rescue operation

Two beached whales have been found at Princetown, prompting a rescue operation.
It is understood two pygmy whales were found washed up but alive at Gibson Steps beach on Saturday, May 18, 2024.
Parks Victoria and Port Campbell police are at the scene.
A Parks Victoria spokeswoman said a vet had also been called to attend to the two small whales that were stranded.
She said the vet would assess the health of the animals and the next steps would depend on that assessment.
She said the whales would either be euthanised or supported to get back into the ocean.
"That will depend on their health," she said.
The spokeswoman said a representative from Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation would also attend.
"We always involve the Traditional Owners when we have marine strandings, as well as when we have whale carcasses," she said.
The whale season in Victoria usually occurs between May and September.
Whale migration occurs when whales leave the Antarctic and head north to warmer waters for breeding, birthing and raising their calves.
The whales migrate through Australia's east, west and southern borders but some of the best whale watching in Australia can be enjoyed along the Great Ocean Road
People can often spot Southern Right whales and Blue whales off the coast breaching, blowing, lob-tailing and tail-flapping.
