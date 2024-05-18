'Best experience of my life': Courtney's time in Warrnambool's sister-city

After living in Warrnambool's sister-city in Japan for two years, Courtney Mathew wanted to show her hometown's love for the Miura community.
The Warrnambool woman spotted an ad in The Standard in 2017 for a cultural exchange representative in Miura.
Ms Mathew had visited Japan the year before and after finding the ad "really interesting", she thought she would apply.
"Next thing I knew I was on a plane, I had landed in Japan where I was staying with a host family and then I was straight into the classroom," she said.
"I was teaching primary and middle school students English while learning Japanese myself.
"It was the best experience of my life."
Ms Mathew said she was "totally embraced" by the Miura community in the two years she lived there.
"When I was over there so many people recognised Warrnambool and they really loved to hear stories from Australia and about our culture," she said.
"I was invited to a lot of wonderful events, dinners and celebrations and for me, when I came home I knew how much they loved us and I wanted to show that we loved them, too."
Ms Mathew hosted a celebration of the decades-long sister-city relations at the Miura Friendship Garden in Albert Park on Saturday, May 18, 2024.
She said the event blended Japanese and First Nations cultures to reflect the original intention of the garden.
It also involved traditional Japanese games, like karuta and kendama, Ikebana - the Japanese art of flower arranging, and the creation of onigiri (rice balls) with bush food flavours.
Other food favourites included gyoza dumplings, sushi and miso soup.
"We've also had a weaving circle and origami, which people were really getting into, making love hearts and all sorts of things," Ms Mathew said.
"This afternoon we're making some mochi sweets and earlier we had a beautiful Welcome to County from Brett Clarke."
Ms Mathew, who is the deputy convenor of the next door Warrnambool Community Garden, said hundreds of people attended the celebration.
"So many people have said 'I had no idea this was here' and 'wow, this is such a beautiful hidden spot'," she said.
"The garden is open all the time so I hope this has really sparked more people to come, reflect and appreciate it."
Ms Mathew said she was thrilled to be able to celebrate one of the longest running sister-city relationships in Australia.
"Its about connection and understanding that even though there is an ocean between us, we are united in our humanity," she said.
"It's so important as we move into a much more digitally connected world that we remember that. While we might speak different languages and have different customs, we are all united in friendship.
