The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Best experience of my life': Courtney's time in Warrnambool's sister-city

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 18 2024 - 7:12pm, first published 4:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Mathew has hosted an event at Warrnambool's Miura Friendship Garden to celebrate the decades-long sister-city relationship with Japan. Picture by Jessica Howard
Courtney Mathew has hosted an event at Warrnambool's Miura Friendship Garden to celebrate the decades-long sister-city relationship with Japan. Picture by Jessica Howard

After living in Warrnambool's sister-city in Japan for two years, Courtney Mathew wanted to show her hometown's love for the Miura community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.