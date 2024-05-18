'Let's bloody do it': First Nations artists host inaugural Maar Day Out

First Nations artists have led a celebration of Indigenous culture at Warrnambool's Civic Green.
The inaugural Maar Day Out was held on May 18, 2024, with a number of Indigenous creatives coming together to showcase their art.
Wajarri/Tjupany woman Aliza Johnson organised the event as part of Warrnambool Blak Market which was launched in the city just over 12 months ago.
The event showcased traditional dance, live blak music, art, market stalls and workshops, including weaving, traditional etching and boomerang painting.
"We really wanted to give Aboriginal creatives the opportunity to come together and showcase what they do, no matter what that is," Ms Johnson said.
"We have a lot of art from a lot of different mobs. I'm from Meekatharra in Western Australia, we have a lot of locals here from Gunditjmara and Yorta Yorta.
"There's beautiful clothing here from Kurwin Clarke. I focus on earrings, glasses and mugs... there's a lot of different stuff going on."
Ms Johnson said Blak Market committee member Shylee Corrigan came up with the concept for Maar Day Out while Belinda Payne organised the Warrnambool City Council grant money to make it happen.
"I then put it all together," Ms Johnson said.
"We decided it was probably time for there to be a space for blak creators at a blak festival to showcase blak music and art."
Ms Johnson said Blak Market was born from her desire to host a community-based event after seeing a Blak Market event in Geelong.
"That gave me the idea and I came back to Warrnambool and brought it up with (Belinda) and she said 'let's bloody do it'," she said.
"So we got together and it has just grown from there."
Ms Johnson said she was really pleased with the response to Saturday's inaugural event.
"There's been a really positive response from our shop holders and other aboriginal creatives as this is the space we really needed," she said.
"The goal for Warrnambool Blak Market is to eventually have a permanent space where all mobs, all artists from Eastern Maar, Gunditjmara, Peek Whurrong, as well as from all over the country can get involved, show people what they can do and how diverse out art is."
