'Renovator's delight' scored for less than $300k in weekend auction

A Warrnambool tradie and first home buyer has picked up a "renovator's delight" in west Warrnambool for less than $300,000 in a hotly contested auction on Saturday.
The property at 68 Morriss Road sold under the hammer for $275,000 on May 18, 2024.
Bidding opened at $210,000 and rose in $5000 increments with multiple bidders battling it out.
Warrnambool Ludeman Real Estate auctioneer and co-principal Mark Dwyer said the property was a "renovators delight" and while "no doubt" needing a bit of work, it was difficult to obtain entry-level properties in the current market.
"It is only going to continue to get harder and harder," he said.
Ludeman co-principal Nigel Kol said it was great to see a young, local tradie and first home buyer get into the market.
Meanwhile a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 2 Thomas Place sold for $610,000.
The new owner, hailing from Warrnambool, was the only bidder at Saturday's auction, offering an opening bid of $570,000 before buying the property following discussions with the agent and owner.
Ray White auctioneer Jason Thwaites said throughout the campaign there were a lot of comments about the 10-year-old house being in immaculate condition.
He said some potential buyers asked if the home had been staged.
"But that's just how they like to present it,'" he said.
He said speaking to residents of neighbouring properties, they loved living in the area which had very easy access to schools.
The home was built by JG Kings and boasted a 782-square-metre block.
The west Warrnambool home was one of four properties Ray White had up for grabs at auction on Saturday.
In the north, three local bidders vied for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home.
The auction at 15 Hayley Drive started with an opening bid of $550,000.
The three interested buyers bid in increments of $5000 and $10,000, with the house selling for $645,000.
Over at 887 Raglan Parade, a four-bedroom home was passed in following a single opening bid of $420,000.
The house, which previously sold in December 2004 for $230,000, had an expected price range of $499,000 to $548,000.
A three-bedroom home on an acre block at 1582 Warrnambool-Caramut Road, Winslow, was also passed in at $350,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.