The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Renovator's delight' scored for less than $300k in weekend auction

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 18 2024 - 1:59pm, first published 1:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A property at 68 Morriss Road had sold under the hammer for $275,000.
A property at 68 Morriss Road had sold under the hammer for $275,000.

A Warrnambool tradie and first home buyer has picked up a "renovator's delight" in west Warrnambool for less than $300,000 in a hotly contested auction on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.