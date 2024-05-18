Man with 'penchant for stealing e-bikes' successfully appeals sentence

A Warrnambool man previously described as having a penchant for stealing E-bikes has had almost a year slashed off his jail sentence.
Aaron Pennell, 39, was released from custody this week after serving 88 days of a 14-month jail sentence, which was imposed in the magistrates' court.
He successfully appealed the severity of the sentence during a self-represented application in Warrnambool County Court in May 2024.
He was re-sentenced to the 88 days he had already served in custody and released on a community corrections order.
That order will run for six months and will include supervision and treatment and rehabilitation for drug abuse.
During the application he told the court he'd landed himself a job about three weeks before being arrested.
He said he had remained drug-free in custody and was committing to being abstinent when back in the community.
Pennell conceded he had a lengthy criminal history, which was fuelled by drug abuse, and that he had previously escaped from a youth custody facility many years ago.
That meant he was now considered a flight risk and was required to serve any jail sentence in a maximum security prison.
The court heard he was ordered in the magistrates court to serve a minimum non-parole period of seven months, however due to his lengthy criminal history it was likely he would serve all 14 months in jail.
Pennell's offending involved him stealing two electric bikes worth $13,000 from a Quarry Road home in Warrnambool's north-east during February 2024.
He was captured on CCTV attending the house about midnight , stealing the first bike and then returning for the second about 30 minutes later.
Pennell told the County Court the bikes were leaning up against the house, they were not locked up and he didn't realise the seriousness of his offending.
He was also caught with a stolen e-bike at Bunnings in Warrnambool on November 20, 2023.
That bike, valued at $7000, was stolen from Royal Bikes in July 2021.
It is not alleged Pennell stole the bike.
Judge Claire Quin said she was impressed with the offender's presentation in court and agreed he would be unlikely to be granted parole if he remained in jail.
A Warrnambool police detective previously told the court Pennell was a "total recidivist residential burglar" with a "penchant for stealing e-bikes".
He said he identified Pennell at the Quarry Road home through a tattoo on his leg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.