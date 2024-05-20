'Drastic cutbacks': Fears of 'another Longford' after gas plant axes jobs

Job cuts at Beach Energy's Port Campbell gas plan have raised fears of "another Longford", the Australian Workers Union says.
It is believed 13 jobs would go at the Otway Gas Plant, the union says, as Beach Energy seeks to slash 30 per cent of its workforce across Australia.
AWU country organiser Rob Saunders said six staff would take a voluntary redundancy, and another seven were expected to be told on Monday, May 20, 2024 their jobs would go.
Union members have spoken out about a headcount reduction and proposed redundancies which have stirred unease among operators and workers at the site.
The potential risks associated with understaffing, which they say they believe believe could compromise operational safety and efficiency, have been raised as concerns.
Mr Saunders said the proposed redundancies were poorly thought out and would leave the site "dangerously understaffed".
"Our members fear that such drastic cutbacks could lead to another Longford event," he said.
In 1998 an accident at a gas plant at Longford in Gippsland killed two people, injured eight others and disrupted the state's energy supply for more than two weeks, with 1.4 million homes and 89,000 businesses impacted.
But a Beach Energy spokesman said the changes would not adversely affect health and safety.
The union said the site was already grappling with significant backlogs in maintenance and critical training schedules.
It fears that if the proposed cuts proceeded, the plant would heavily rely on excessive overtime, raising serious concerns about fatigue and operational integrity.
In the current financial year, the maintenance team has logged over 2000 hours of overtime with just six maintenance technicians, the union said.
It said production technicians had consistently exceeded their over cycle days since 2011 while facing a proposed reduction in their ranks by 13, even as the company plans to increase output by almost 50 per cent.
While frontline staff face the potential of job losses, the union said management cuts at the site had resulted in minimal impact.
The AWU is urging Beach Energy to reconsider its decision and engage in meaningful dialogue with the workforce to address their concerns regarding safety, staffing levels, and workload management.
AWU Victorian state secretary Ronnie Hayden called on Beach Energy to prioritise the safety and well-being of its workers above all else.
"Ensuring adequate staffing levels and investing in maintenance and training are essential for the continued safe and efficient operation of the Otway Gas Plant," he said.
A Beach Energy spokesperson said the company had been consulting with employees in relation to proposed changes at the Otway Gas Plant, which would result in a reduction in the permanent workforce.
The consultation process was ongoing and expected to conclude by the end of the month, the spokesperson said.
"The proposed changes would not adversely impact Beach's strong commitment to health and safety," the spokesperson said.
"The changes Beach has proposed are not taken lightly and we are highly cognisant of the potential personal and community impacts.
"However, these proposed changes are necessary to address the reality of the external business environment that Beach is operating in."
The spokesperson said it was important Beach Energy considered ways to be more efficient and lower operational costs in order to continue to invest in delivering reliable energy for Victoria.
