Who'd want to be treasurer?

The Treasurer has repeatedly assured RBA chief Michelle Bullock he did have inflation on his mind while he was thinking about the budget, but there are some big ticket items that will have an inflationary impact down the track. The "Future Made In Australia" strategy, which the government obviously hopes will be an election winner, is a Damoclean sword. While, on the one hand, it makes sense to invest in Australian manufacturing and strengthen national supply chains, great care must be taken to avoid bankrolling loss-making enterprises that will need taxpayer funding in perpetuity.