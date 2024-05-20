Best hassle-free airport parking in Australia

Parking at Australia's airports, from the busy terminals in Sydney to Melbourne's expansive lots, has given me a fair share of experiences.

From snagging the best spots in short-term parking for a quick pick-up or drop-off to choosing more economical long-term parking for extended stays, I've done it all. I've checked parking rates more times than I can count, booked online to avoid the drive-up rates, and sought out every bit of convenience, like a shorter walk to the airport terminal or a quick shuttle bus ride.

That said, let me share with you the places that top my list of the most hassle-free airport parking down under:

Melbourne Airport (Tullamarine Airport) Darwin Airport Sydney (Kingsford Smith Airport) Brisbane Airport Adelaide Airport Perth Airport Hobart Airport Canberra Airport

1. Melbourne Airport (Tullamarine Airport)

Every time I jet off from Melbourne Airport, parking is a breeze, quite unlike anywhere else. From the wide range of airport parking options to the CCTVs in every corner, their set-up makes you feel they've thought of everything.

My personal favourite? The open-air Value Parking. It's budget-friendly, and the free shuttle bus to the terminals is so convenient, running like clockwork around the clock.

For those whirlwind trips, I usually opt for the Terminal Parking. It's literally steps away from the departure gates and the check-in counters. Yes, it's a bit more on the pricey side, but the time saved is worth its weight in gold.

Valet Parking is another level of luxury. I used it once for a special occasion and, wow, talk about feeling pampered! Dropping off my car at the curbside and skipping straight to check-in felt so seamless. They even have a Valet Parking service for Qantas passengers right at the heart of Terminal 1!

The best part? I can pre-book parking online hours (or even days) before I need to park. That means, no more second guessing which car park has vacant parking spaces. Their online booking platform even lets me compare parking rates for all car parking options, and most of the time, the online rates are infinitely cheaper than the drive-up rates.

But what really sealed the deal for me was the two-hour grace period in case I overstayed beyond my booked exit time. I did overstay once when my flight was cancelled, but I just amended my booking and changed my exit date. It only took a few clicks, and the rates for the additional days were pretty reasonable. And as someone who's seen their fair share of "exciting" airport parking adventures, I'm all in for anything that adds a bit of calm to the usual chaos.

2. Darwin Airport

Parking at Darwin Airport has genuinely impressed me with its forward-thinking approach. The touchless system they've implemented is the first thing that caught my attention. It's all about efficiency - no tickets, no manual payments, just a smooth transition from arrival to departure.

What really gets me is the sheer ease of it all. Short Stay for a quick pick up or drop off, or Long Stay when you're off on a longer adventure, and either way, you're just a few minutes' walk from check-in. Even the Long Stay has an on-demand free shuttle service if you can't be bothered with the walk, which, let's be honest, is most of us at 5 AM.

And if you're just zipping in to drop off or pick up, there's free 10-minute parking. Parking at Darwin feels almost too easy. Like, are we allowed to have this seamless an experience at an airport? Apparently, yes. Here's to hoping other places take a leaf out of Darwin's book.

3. Sydney Airport (Kingsford Smith Airport)

Whenever I fly out of Sydney Airport, the parking bit used to be a bit of a wild card. But after a few trips, I've settled into a kind of rhythm, thanks to their pretty streamlined parking services.

Booking my spot online before the trip has become my go-to move. Not just because it's cheaper (which, don't get me wrong, is a huge win), but it's also one less thing to stress about on travel day. And when you're trying to remember if you packed enough socks, not worrying about where you'll park is a blessing.

The first time I used the QR code (which they sent along with the confirmation email) at the entry, I was kind of amazed. No tickets, no stopping at the machine, just a smooth glide through the gate. Then there's the shuttle bus from the Blu Emu lot. Honestly, I was skeptical about waiting around for a bus when I could be queueing for security. But it was surprisingly quick.

What really sticks out is how these services-from the online booking discounts to the hassle-free entry and exit and the reliable shuttle-make the whole airport experience just a bit lighter. Trust me, as someone who's juggled bags, coffee, and the slight panic of travel more times than I can count, Sydney Airport's parking services take a load off. And when travel's involved, isn't that exactly what we need?

4. Brisbane Airport

I'm the kind of traveller who checks their passport about a dozen times before leaving the house and still worries they forgot it. So, parking was always a thorn in my side. But this last trip, Brisbane Airport had a plot twist waiting for me.

The night before my flight, on a whim, I decided to pre-book my parking online. "Why not?" I thought. Turns out, this was the smartest move I'd made since packing an extra pair of socks in my carry-on. Not only did I score parking for what felt like pennies, but I also sailed through the whole booking process in less time than it took my kettle to boil.

Rolling up to the airport car park, I half-expected the usual scramble for a ticket or that mad dash to the terminal. But nope. The gate just... opened. I later learned that they have this license plate recognition technology, which I think is really awesome.

But here's the kicker - the whole time I was away, I didn't once fret about my car. Their long-term car parks are peppered with CCTVs, which gave me the kind of peace of mind usually reserved for days spent lounging on a beach, not navigating airport terminals.

5. Adelaide Airport

Rolling into Adelaide Airport for my umpteenth flight this year, I was ready for the usual parking struggle. You know, circling for a spot, the ticket machines, the whole shebang. But Adelaide Airport decided to throw me a curveball this time around, and honestly, I'm not mad about it.

When I first checked the airport's website for parking options, they promised "as little as $14 for 2 hours," and they weren't kidding. But what really makes it convenient is the covered walkway from the Terminal Car Park. Though it was just a short walk, having some sort of protection from the unpredictable South Australian weather was a luxury I didn't know I needed.

The cherry on top? Electric vehicle charging. I wasn't driving an EV, but I appreciate those little sustainability efforts. Plus, they're not charging extra for the electricity, which made me wish I was riding an EV just so I could charge up for free.

6. Perth Airport

Ah, Perth Airport parking. Where do I even start? From the get-go, you should know that I've parked my car in more spots around Perth Airport than I can count. Whether it's for a swift weekend getaway or the long haul across the globe, I've tried it all. And let me tell you, it's been quite the ride.

First off, let's talk about the journey from the car parks to the airport terminals. Covered bridges, short walks - we're talking minutes here - and even shaded parking for those scorching Perth days. It's clear they've thought about the blistering sun and our tender, often luggage-laden walks to check-in.

The variety, though, is what really sets Perth Airport apart. Whether it's LongTerm for those extended escapes, ShortTerm for quick hello-goodbye trips, or even Valet when I'm feeling fancy (or running ridiculously late), I'm spoiled for choice. So here's to Perth Airport for making the first and last chapters of our journeys as pleasant as the stories in between.

7. Hobart Airport

Rolling into Hobart Airport for a recent weekend escape, I decided to give their parking services a whirl. I've parked in enough airport lots to know the drill, but Hobart gave me a pleasant surprise.

I opted for their Saver Car Park, because, well I'm a self-confessed penny pincher. A six-minute walk might seem a stretch, but with the competitive rates and the first 15 minutes free, it struck the perfect balance between budget and convenience.

And for those needing a bit of extra assistance, Hobart has designated bays and offers 40 minutes of free parking for those with a disability permit or seniors card. Plus, the promise of personal assistance if needed adds a layer of comfort to the whole experience. If only packing my suitcase was as easy!

8. Canberra Airport

When I was staying in Canberra, airport parking was the least of my worries whenever I had to fly out or pick up/drop off someone.

I usually opt for Indoor Parking because, let's face it, Canberra weather loves to throw curveballs. I was impressed by the Parking Guidance System-a bright display of red and green lights that felt almost like Christmas, guiding me to an empty spot. And the bridge to the terminal kept me dry from my car to check-in. Literally a two-minute walk, if that.

And for those quick pick-up missions? The Free 10 Minute Passenger Pick-up is genius. In and out before you can even start to worry about parking fees. Perfect for grabbing friends who insist on bringing back half the duty-free shop.

Honestly, parking at Canberra Airport turned out to be a breeze. The flexibility, the no-need-to-book vibe, and the parking options on offer made it feel less like a chore and more like the start of an adventure.

