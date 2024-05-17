'Roof-top garden': Your morning news

Welcome to the weekend!
It's editor Greg Best here again with your morning news wrap up.
The Twelve Apostles is the centrepiece of the region's tourism industry and today we can give you a sneak peek at the new visitor information centre being planned for cliffs near the iconic site. The plan includes a roof-top garden which will provide stunning views to the apostles and Southern Ocean. You can read more below.
Senior journalist Katrina Lovell caught up with runaway horse hero Jordyn Murphy after she jumped into icy waters to steer a horse back to shore after an early morning mishap this week in Lady Bay.
The feel-good story of the week is Timboon's Bailey Delaney. The teenager makes his senior footy debut today, almost 12 years after being diagnosed with a rare, aggressive cancer. You can read about Bailey's incredible fight, below.
Take care on the roads. Have a great day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.