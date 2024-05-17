Industrial action to close beds suspended at south-west health services

Industrial action at a number of south-west health services has been suspended.
Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF) members began implementing stage two measures at 7am on Friday, May 17, 2024.
However, on Friday afternoon the ANMF revealed an in-principle agreement with the Victorian government had been reached following intensive negotiations.
Stage two protected industrial action is now suspended.
Stage one industrial action will remain in place, the ANMF advised.
Details of the improved offer, which ANMF will recommend to members, will be kept confidential until they can be discussed at a statewide members meeting at 2pm on Monday, May 20.
Stage two industrial action included the closure of one in four beds and the cancellation of one in four planned surgeries.
ANMF Victoria branch secretary Lisa Fitzpatrick said the commitment of members across the state to the campaign had sharpened everyone's focus on the negotiations.
"Nurses and midwives have again demonstrated they have your back Victoria," Ms Fitzpatrick siad.
"Thank you to everyone in the community who called, emailed and posted on social media with their wonderful support to show you had our back.
"I look forward to outlining the detailed in-principle agreement to ANMF members, who have worked so hard to get us to this position.
"Out of respect to our members, they must be the first to hear the details of the government's proposed improved wages, allowances and conditions offer."
Stage two of the industrial action included the closure of one in four beds. However, exemptions applied to neo-natal and paediatric patients, haemodialysis patients, maternity patients, oncology patients, palliative care, terminations of pregnancy, intensive care units, coronary care units, and high dependency patients.
The action also included cancelling one in four elective surgeries.
Exemptions included neo-natal and paediatric patients, terminations of pregnancy, emergency or priority diagnostic procedures where the primary purpose is to diagnose cancer, cardiac conditions and neurological conditions.
Exemptions also appled to a patient whose condition would deteriorate significantly within 24 hours if their surgery did not occur and the clinically optimum time for surgery must be considered before postponement.
The union had been calling for a range of measures to retain, recruit and rebuild the workforce of early career and experienced nurses and midwives, new or improved financial incentives to reward working extra permanent hours and unpopular shifts, and financial disincentives for unpopular employer rostering practices such as redeployment, reliance on overtime and missed meal breaks.
"Hospital spending on unrostered and rostered overtime and agency nurses and midwives has doubled over the last four years alone; hospitals could save a bucketload of money if they rebuild their permanent workforce," Ms Fitzpatrick said.
Stage one of the industrial action, which was launched on May 7, includes a refusal to work overtime, administrative paperwork bans, messages on work car windows, stop work to post campaign messages on social media and talking to patients about the campaign.
The Standard understands no elective surgeries were cancelled on Friday as a result of the action.
Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas confirmed an in-principle agreement had been made.
"Following intensive negotiations, the in-principle agreement will be voted on by members of the ANMF Victorian branch at 2pm on Monday, 20 May," Ms Thomas said.
"We thank the ANMF and the Victorian Hospitals Industrial Association for bargaining in good faith.
"We will always back our nurses and midwives and the extraordinary work they do to provide Victorians with world-class care - keeping each and every one of us healthy and safe."
