The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

'Proud' moment as brave teenager picked for senior footy debut

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 17 2024 - 1:21pm, first published 12:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Timboon Demons teenager Bailey Delaney will make his senior debut on Saturday against Merrivale. File pictures
Timboon Demons teenager Bailey Delaney will make his senior debut on Saturday against Merrivale. File pictures

A Timboon Demons teenager who bravely fought a rare, aggressive cancer as a young boy will make his senior football debut for his boyhood club on Saturday, May 18.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.