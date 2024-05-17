'Proud' moment as brave teenager picked for senior footy debut

A Timboon Demons teenager who bravely fought a rare, aggressive cancer as a young boy will make his senior football debut for his boyhood club on Saturday, May 18.
Bailey Delaney, 18, has been rewarded for his strong form in the reserves with selection in the club's senior side for the first time when the Demons travel to take on premiership contender Merrivale in the Warrnambool and District league.
The zippy forward, who captained the club's under 18 team last season, will follow in the footsteps of dad Mark - who played 326 games for the club - as well as brother and current senior player Kyle.
Delaney, who has been in cancer remission since 2013 after being first diagnosed with rare aggressive alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma as a six-year-old in 2012, said he was "proud" to pull on the senior jumper for the first time.
"I'm really keen, so excited as always," he told The Standard.
"I've seen my brother come through and play senior footy and I'll get the chance to play with him.
"It's a real privilege for me and I just feel really grateful for the opportunity.
"I feel like I've worked hard for it so to be picked for the senior team is a really proud moment for me."
The brave teenager said he had a lot to be grateful for, particularly to his community and football club which had provided him so much support through his health journey.
"They've been there every step of the way, it's an unbelievable club and have been so supportive of me," he said.
"It's a family club all the way through. I've had all my uncles, aunties, mum and dad, brothers and sisters play footy and netball at the club.
"The support they've shown me through the cancer journey when I was younger was amazing, they've done everything they could to help me and my family so it's amazing to now play seniors."
He said he was relishing the prospect of playing one of the competition's best teams on the day, where he will line-up in a forward pocket.
"Merrivale are a bloody good side and I think being a young, growing team we'll learn plenty by playing against them," he said.
"Hopefully we can gel together and play well as a team, compete all day, that's all we're asking."
The Demons travel to Merrivale Recreation Reserve for the clash which will kick-off at 2.20pm.
