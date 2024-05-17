The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
How Many More?

Man allegedly records hundreds of hours of conversations on planted phone

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 17 2024 - 1:16pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man is accused of using a planted phone to stalk a woman and keep her under surviellance. Picture file
A man is accused of using a planted phone to stalk a woman and keep her under surviellance. Picture file

A Warrnambool man is accused of secretly planting a phone inside a woman's home in order to record hundreds of hours of private conversations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.