Holden ute stripped after running out of fuel

Warrnambool police are seeking information from the public after a red Holden Commodore ute was stripped overnight Thursday, May 16, after running out of fuel near Illowa.
The ute had been parked on Tower Hill-Southern Cross Road, near the tennis courts intersection.
Koroit police officers checked the vehicle on Thursday and talked to the owner's partner who explained the situation.
Early Friday, May 17, the owners returned to find the vehicle had been stripped.
The front bumper, including the licence plate, both rear tyres, spare tyres that were in the tray and a set of jumper leads were stolen.
The tailgate was dented when the thieves also tried to take the rear bumper.
Warrnambool police requested that anyone who saw anything suspicious, or anyone with information, contact the Warrnambool police station on 55601333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
