Bank says it will open another south-west branch as others shut their doors

One bank is bucking national trends by opening a second south-west branch as others shut their doors.
Beyond Bank Australia, which has a site in Warrnambool, has announced its plans to open a new location in Portland within the year.
The news comes after ANZ confirmed its Portland branch on Percy Street would shut its doors on October 23, 2024 at 4pm.
ANZ district manager Renee Stewart told The Standard transactions in physical branches nationally had halved in the past five years, with just one per cent of all transactions done over-the-counter.
In recent years various bank branches across the region have shut their doors, including ANZ Camperdown, Cobden's NAB branch and Terang's Commonwealth Bank.
It's a national issue, with the reporting period for a Senate inquiry into regional bank closures closing on May 16, 2024.
But Beyond Bank chief executive officer Jake Bromwich said banks were about "far more than just transaction banking".
"I am pleased to say that on this occasion, we're bucking the trend by opening, not closing branches and that's a long overdue good news story for banking in regional Australia," he said.
"It's no secret that regional banking in Australia is coming under serious pressure and that can cause real hardship for local communities around Australia that rely on local bank branches for their everyday banking needs.
"While the trend towards digital banking and reduced branch transactions is real, bank branches are about far more than just transaction banking.
"Having grown up in regional Australia, I understand and value the investment, relationship banking and financial wellbeing support that bank branches provide to local communities.
"As one of Australia's largest customer-owned banks, we are deeply in touch with customers across our regional network and constantly work to identify communities where a local bank branch is needed.
"Portland is one of those communities. It's a bustling, vibrant regional centre and we are pleased to announce that we will be opening a Beyond Bank branch there later this year.
"The branch will offer a full suite of products and services while creating jobs for local residents interested in a career in financial services. We look forward to getting involved in and supporting the Portland community."
