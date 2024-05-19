Port Fairy volunteer still turning out 55 years after joining CFA

Hugh Worrall's early memories of helping put out fires are in stark contrast to the way volunteers respond in 2024.
The Port Fairy urban fire brigade captain has memories of helping put out scrub fires with his father Dooley near their farm at Port Campbell.
"I was a kid in shorts and a t-shirt with a wet bag," Mr Worrall said.
His job was to wet the bag in the dam and run it to the firefighters.
"They would use them to thump the embers out on the ground and then I would run back and put it in the dam and run out again," Mr Worrall said.
The methods of fighting fires and the safety measures have progressed in leaps and bounds in the 55 years Mr Worrall has been a volunteer firefighter.
But he said the camaraderie among brigade members and the reward from helping the community remained the same.
The 75-year-old said Port Campbell was a small community where everyone put their hand up to help out.
He was a member of the brigade for more than 50 years before moving to Port Fairy.
He has been the captain for two years and said he was thrilled to see there were some younger people putting their hands up to join the brigade.
Mr Worrall spoke about his years as a CFA member ahead of National Volunteer Week, which is celebrated from May 20-26, 2024.
"We would like some younger members - a lot of the brigades have some older members who have been in the brigade for many years," he said.
Mr Worrall said volunteer firefighters could gain great life skills.
"It doesn't matter who you are or how old you are - there are jobs for everybody," he said.
Mr Worrall said technology had also changed over the years.
He remembers many parents in Port Campbell would use the testing of the fire siren at 7pm on a Tuesday night as a sign it was time for children to go to bed.
Mr Worrall lived more than a kilometre out of Port Campbell but most of the time the siren could be heard.
"You would hear the siren go off and then the phones would start," he said.
Mr Worrall said the fire sirens at brigades were no longer used due to the effective paging system.
However, he said the Port Fairy siren would be used if there was a major emergency.
Mr Worrall said another reason the sirens had been phased out was because there were some complaints from residents about the disturbance and sometimes visitors became alarmed because they didn't know what it meant.
The theme for National Volunteer Week is 'something for everyone.'
CFA acting chief officer Garry Cook encouraged people to consider joining a local brigade.
"Across Victoria brigades have recruited members and continue to but there are some areas still in need," he said.
"Our organisation is unique in offering volunteers the opportunity to gain leadership skills, training and experience while serving their communities. It's also a great place to meet and work with people from all walks of life."
Brigades, including Port Fairy, are keen to recruit new members - particularly people who can respond to incidents during the day.
"We are looking to recruit from all of the community to ensure CFA brigades are truly reflective of the communities they serve and protect," Garry said.
"Anyone interested in taking on a new challenge should get in touch with their local CFA brigade or go to the CFA website.
"There is something for everyone at CFA whether you want to train up as a firefighter or take on a support role at the brigade."
