On a roll: Popular trainer confident in strong Flemington showing

IN-form Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig hopes his run of good luck continues at Flemington on Saturday, May 18.
Dabernig, who has won five races from his last 17 starters, saddles up three runners on the big ten race program. Hasseltoff lines up in a $130,000 benchmark race while Riverina Power takes her place in a $150,000 three-year-old race and Whistleford carries the stables chances in a $150,000 race down the Flemington straight.
The popular trainer rates the last start Warrnambool winner Whistleford as a good chance at nice odds.
"It's always tough when you head to town," Dabernig told The Standard. "There's no easy races in town but we'll be giving it our best shot.
"The stable has been having a great run over the last few weeks and I've got to give a lot of credit to our staff. I was really happy with the win by Whistleford at the Warrnambool May Carnival.
"She went to the line well there. We're up in class on Saturday but she deserves a crack at it. I think she's a highly promising filly. I fully understand it's a big task down the Flemington straight for the first time but she's trained on well from her Warrnambool win on May 1.
"We've got Linda Meech on board and she's got a great understanding of the filly."
Bookies rate Whistleford as a $26 chance in the early betting markets.
Patrick Ryan's honest galloper Ferago is chasing a potential Melbourne Cup start if he can win the Ramsden Stakes for the Warrnambool trainer.
Fellow local trainers Matthew Williams and Symon Wilde also have runners at Flemington.
