The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

On a roll: Popular trainer confident in strong Flemington showing

By Tim Auld
May 17 2024 - 10:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Tom Dabernig, pictured at the Warrnambool carnival recently, is in a rich vein of form. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Trainer Tom Dabernig, pictured at the Warrnambool carnival recently, is in a rich vein of form. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

IN-form Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig hopes his run of good luck continues at Flemington on Saturday, May 18.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.