'A very good field': Tough jumper in running for seventh Casterton victory

TOUGH jumper Elvison is one of ten runners top Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde has at the big Casterton Cup race meeting on Sunday, May 19.
Elvison is chasing his seventh victory around the picturesque Casterton jumping circuit in the $100,000 Two Rivers Steeplechase but the ten-year-old has to carry the huge impost of 72.5 kgs. Riding High trained by Ballarat trainer Henry Dwyer is the top-weight with 73 kgs.
Wilde said Elvison, who will be ridden by top jumps jockey Aaron Kuru, loves the Casterton track but he'll have to be up to his best to win another Two Rivers Steeplechase.
"It's a very good field in the 'chase," Wilde told The Standard. "Elvison knows the steeplechase track like the back of his hand. He just seems to find a length or two here at each jump.
"He appears well on the weight scale but I'm fully aware the weight will catch up with him one day. Elvison has been a wonderful horse for his connections. We didn't bother running him in the jumps races at the Warrnambool May Carnival because we knew this $100,000 'chase was coming up and he loves Casterton so we were always going to go for the Two Rivers 'chase."
The three-time Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase winning trainer also saddles up Gunaluva in the 3800-metre steeplechase.
Promising galloper Thunder Point carries Wilde's hopes in the $50,000 Casterton Cup. His other runners on the nine race program include Jack Knows Best and Freddy The Eagle in maiden hurdles while Fabalot and Bazini are his runners in a restricted hurdle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.