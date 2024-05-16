Driver to be charged after performing burn-out in front of pub

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man following an alleged reckless driving incident in Terang last year.
Investigators had been told a man was seen leaving a licensed premises and entering a Mitsubishi utility on High Street, Terang, about 9pm on July 22, 2023.
"The vehicle was then allegedly used to perform a burnout outside the licensed premises," a police spokesman said.
"Following a thorough investigation police arrested and interviewed a 22-year-old Terang man on April 4 this year.
"He will be charged on summons for reckless conduct endangering serious injury and face Warrnambool Magistrates Court at a later date."
The spokesman requested that anyone who witnessed dangerous or erratic driving make a report to their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
He said those information reports were followed up and the arrest of the 22-year-old Terang man showed that police would diligently follow up and take action where possible.
