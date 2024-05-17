The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Time to come clean': Are mergers on cards for south-west health services?

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
May 17 2024 - 11:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP Roma Britnell is concerned a merger could be on the cards for South West Healthcare.
MP Roma Britnell is concerned a merger could be on the cards for South West Healthcare.

The state government needs to reveal whether it has merger plans for south-west hospitals, according to MP Roma Britnell.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.