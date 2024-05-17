Anarchy in the UK: Warrnambool punk rock band heads overseas for tour

If you told members of Warrnambool band Convict Class two years ago they'd be playing the biggest punk festival in the world, they wouldn't have believed you.
But having just finished recording their debut album, Convict Class is heading to the Rebellion Festival in Blackpool, UK, in August 2024.
Convict Class described their style of music as "rock n' roll with attitude".
Lead singer Shane Stenhouse, who goes by the stage name Sten Gun, said never in his "wildest dreams" he imagined sharing the festival stage with some of the biggest punk bands.
Guitarist Ben Lakey said being invited to play at the festival was an honour.
"This is a hobby for us," Lakey said.
"And being asked to play such a prestigious festival is kind of vindication that whatever we're doing must be good.
"We've been put in this situation that most other bands would kill for."
Convict class will play gigs in local venues such as Duke's Commercial Hotel in Koroit before they venture overseas.
Stenhouse said he'd like to see more opportunities for local bands to play in the Warrnambool area.
"We just want to give obviously ourselves but everyone an opportunity here to actually show themselves a bit," he said.
Convict class have released an EP called Demo-lition and several singles including their most recent Conspiracy Theory.
