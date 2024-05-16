Green drought - Warrnambool on track for driest ever May

South-west Victoria is in the midst of a green drought - with Warrnambool on track to record its driest ever month of May.
So far this month there has only been 7mm recorded at the Warrnambool airport in the first 16 days of May.
The record at the airport, which has been taking readings since 1983, is 22mm (2003).
The Warrnambool readings were taken at the post office between 1897 and December 31, 1983.
The lowest rainfall in Warrnambool during May on record is 8.9mm in 1934.
Bureau Of Meteorology meteorologist Stephanie Miles said that Warrnambool was on track to record its driest May since readings were taken at the airport.
"Conditions are very dry," she said.
"Looking at the climate outlook for the next week, through until the end of May, there's a low chance of exceeding average rainfall."
The forecast for the next week indicates little to no rain, with a shower tipped on Friday, May 17, and a possible shower on Sunday, but that's a 50 per cent chance of less than 1mm.
Ms Miles said the one to three-month outlook was fair better with average rains expected during the winter months for Warrnambool and the south-west.
"The one to three month outlook is neutral, so we are expecting average rain," she said.
In March, Warrnambool recorded its driest March on record at the Warrnambool airport, which started recording readings in 1983.
There was only 10mm of rain in March.
The lowest ever March rainfall for Warrnambool was 2.9mm in 1923 and in April 1.1mm during 1923.
Warrnambool's April rainfall bounced back to near average, 46.4mm compared to an average of 52.8.
The figures across the south-west for March were extremely low with Aireys Inlet, Cape Nelson Lighthouse, Casterton, Hamilton airport, Mortlake racecourse and Warrnambool airport all recording their driest ever month of March.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.