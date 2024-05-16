The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Community to celebrate decades-long sister-city relationship with Japan

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 17 2024 - 10:09am, first published 9:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Miura Friendship Garden in Albert Park, and former Warrnambool City Council Mayor Jacinta Ermacora and Mayor of Miura Hideo Yoshida at the official opening of the Japanese Pavilion (inset). Pictures file
The Miura Friendship Garden in Albert Park, and former Warrnambool City Council Mayor Jacinta Ermacora and Mayor of Miura Hideo Yoshida at the official opening of the Japanese Pavilion (inset). Pictures file

A tranquil site in north-east Warrnambool will be opened to the public this weekend as part of a celebration of the decades-long sister-city relationship with Japan's Miura.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.