Community to celebrate decades-long sister-city relationship with Japan

A tranquil site in north-east Warrnambool will be opened to the public this weekend as part of a celebration of the decades-long sister-city relationship with Japan's Miura.
The Miura Friendship Garden in Albert Park was blessed in May 1998 by Shinto priest Kannushi Yoneda.
The Warrnambool Community Garden will open the gates to the space on Saturday, May 18, 2024, with the community invited to to explore, learn, and immerse themselves in a blend of Japanese and First Nations cultures represented in the garden.
Warrnambool Community Garden deputy convenor and former Miura Warrnambool cultural exchange representative Courtney Mathew said it was important to acknowledge the deep connection the sister-cities shared.
"I spent several years living in Miura teaching Japanese and everyone over there knows where Warrnambool is. There is a deep respect towards our community and this event is just a small way to celebrate this ongoing reciprocal relationship." Ms Mathew said
"So many people have directly benefited from this international connection over the past 30 years, whether travelling over there on one of the many visits or hosting students during a homestay. We want to celebrate this connection and make sure it lasts for another 30 years."
Ms Mathew said the Japenese garden pre-dated the community garden "by a long way".
"So it's a pity that it doesn't get much visitation. It's a beautiful and serene place for reflection so we hope that by inviting people in, they can appreciate the significance of the site," she said.
Visitors can look forward to a day filled with interactive activities and live music that celebrate the essence of the Miura Friendship Garden.
Japanese games like karuta and kendama will provide challenging entertainment and visitors can try their hand at making tsukimi dango, a rice sweet enjoyed during the autumn harvest festival.
Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging, and seaweed will also be showcased, while visitors can join a weaving circle to start their own basket-making project.
This celebration is sponsored by the Victorian Government's Regional Multicultural Festivals and Events fund.
For tickets visit wcg3280.org.au or contact grow@wcg3280.org.au for more information.
