Referrals to region's centre against sex assault double in six months

Referrals to the region's Centre Against Sexual Assault (CASA) have doubled over the past six months with an increase in image-based abuse targeting young women.
South West Healthcare chief executive officer Craig Fraser said 90 per cent of those referred for sexual assault and therapeutic family violence programs were women and 41 per cent were under the age of 17.
"Our service has seen an increase in inquiries and referrals for technology facilitated assault and image-based abuse - particularly in our younger cohort," he said.
"It's important for our community to understand sexual violence is harmful, pervasive, and preventable and these statistics are far more than numbers - they are stories of trauma, resilience and unfortunately sometimes of silence."
CASA has also also seen a significant increase in the number of adults self-referring for historical sexual assault, particularly as they begin to understand they have experienced violence and that their wellbeing has been impacted.
Reports from agencies such as the National Institutes of Health show early educational intervention for young people is crucial to improving understanding and hopefully reducing incidences of gendered violence.
South West CASA manager Megan Bragonje said the service could provide education, training and consultation to organisations, community groups and individuals around sexual violence, harmful sexual behaviour and family violence.
"Recognising the fundamental importance of early intervention, we've established a new Primary Prevention and Community Education role to provide this," she said.
"A key focus for the new role will be engaging with the local primary and secondary schools and partnering with existing services to promote and educate children and young people about gender- based violence, affirmative consent and safety."
Ms Bragonje said statistics show 74 per cent of female victim-survivors do not immediately realise they have been assaulted.
"As victim-survivors gain a stronger understanding of the prevalence and insidious nature of gendered violence, we are seeing more referrals which is the start of their recovery process," she said.
If you or someone you know needs support, contact South West CASA on 5564 4144.
