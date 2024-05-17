'We have listened': Sneak peek at new 12 Apostles centre's rooftop garden

The search has begun for the right builder to construct the new look 12 Apostles visitor centre which will feature a rooftop garden lookout.
The tender for shortlisted candidates to submit their proposals to build the world-class centre is set to go live in early June.
The major step forward comes after the state government announced a $921,000 budget allocation earlier this month to plan and upgrade the car park infrastructure at the Twelve Apostles.
Following a three-month consultation over the development last year, a report into community feedback has found there were concerns about the prospect of paid or permit parking.
And while there have been calls for a fee-free permit system for locals, a report on the consultation found there was actually support for a permit system to visit the park.
The government is yet to say if, or when, a fee will be introduced and how much it could be.
A sneak peek at what the new centre could look like was revealed this week with the release of an image showing a welcome garden to celebrate the cultural heritage of the Eastern Maar community, and a rooftop garden lookout with views across the ocean.
Victorian Minister for Regional Development Gayle Tierney said the Twelve Apostles precinct redevelopment would transform the iconic tourism destination.
"The community has told us how they want the Visitor Experience Centre to look and feel, and we have listened," she said.
"We're supporting development that is sustainable with as little impact on the precious natural coastline as possible."
Federal Member for Corangamite Libby Coker said the new-look Visitor Experience Centre would encourage people to stay longer and explore more of the region, which is expected to generate hundreds of millions of dollars each year for the local economy.
"The project will help stimulate local businesses and communities all along the Shipwreck Coast, while supporting local jobs during construction and once the site is operational," she said.
The Development Victoria three-month consultation on the plans for the Twelve Apostles development attracted feedback from more than 270 residents.
Among the issues raised were the state of the roads, availability of public transport and parking problems.
Criticism was levelled at those pitching the Twelve Apostles as a day trip which created dangerous driving conditions on the road.
Toilet capacity - especially at peak times - was also raised as a concern.
Among other concerns raised was the scale and impact of the new development on the environment and visual amenity of the area.
There were also safety concerns raised about Gibson Steps being too narrow for rescue with calls for permanent anchor points for high-angle rescue.
