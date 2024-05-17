'Fittest I've been': Dashing recruit finding his feet in new surroundings

Prized Nirranda recruit Louis Kew came across to the Warrnambool and District league reigning premier with a tag of expectation attached to his name.
But six rounds into life in the navy blue and white after basically entire playing life with boyhood club Panmure, he harbours no regrets about the move.
He departed the Bulldogs after more than a decade - with a two-year stint with North Warrnambool Eagles wedged in between - to play with siblings Brady, Archie, Noah and Jack and sister Layla.
"What's helped me is having my brother out there and I kind of knew everyone already through him so it's made the move quite easy in that sense," he said.
"It's more just about understanding how Nirranda plays and getting used to that. I've been at Panmure so long you get used to their game plan, it becomes just so ingrained so it was kind of just about settling into a new style under (coach) Nick (Couch).
"I feel like six rounds in I'm starting to really find my feet. I'm starting to play some good footy I think."
The dashing defender - who nearly won the league's coveted J.A. Esam Medal last year, finishing runner-up to his now teammate John Paulin - spent the off-season playing in Darwin for Waratah where he enjoyed a strong season in the Northern Territory league.
He believed the move up to The Top End had plenty of benefits leading into the district league season.
"It was a different experience but a great one and a memorable one. It was more the lifestyle of it more than anything really that I enjoyed the most," he said.
"The footy was great and a really good standard. It was awesome to be part of. It's made a big difference for me in terms of my footy.
"In Darwin, being so humid you get used to wet-weather footy so you get used to that which obviously helps down here in Warrnambool where it rains every second week at this time of the year.
"It's also the fittest I've been. Training and playing in those conditions where it's so hot, you get used to it and down here you feel like you're cruising a bit so it's been good for my fitness levels."
Kew said the top-of-the-table Allansford this weekend away from home would provide a stern challenge for his team.
"The boys are confident, and we're slowly starting to hit our straps, we're 5-1 and feel good," he said.
"We're wary though, Tim (Nowell) has those boys playing some great footy and they're hard to beat which is reflective of their win-loss record.
"With Allansford, they've got a good bunch of young blokes who are finding their feet and five or six who are playing with a lot of freedom.
"Big Robbie (Hare) is arguably the best forward in the competition so (him being suspended) certainly helps us coming off a 15-goal performance last week.
"It should be a great game."
