The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Unlicensed driver the 'poster boy' for what not to do on electric scooter

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
May 16 2024 - 4:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Koroit man has become the 'poster boy' for what not to do on an electric scooter. Picture file
A Koroit man has become the 'poster boy' for what not to do on an electric scooter. Picture file

A Koroit man has become the "poster boy" for what not to do on an electric scooter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.