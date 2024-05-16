Unlicensed driver the 'poster boy' for what not to do on electric scooter

A Koroit man has become the "poster boy" for what not to do on an electric scooter.
Dillon Gappa pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on May 16, 2024, to charges, including driving an unregistered scooter and driving while suspended.
The court heard the man was intercepted after he was observed riding the scooter at up to 70kmh.
E-scooters can only be ridden on roads with a speed limit of 60kmh and under, and riders must not exceed 20kmh.
A police prosecutor said it was the eighth time the man had been caught driving without a licence.
Lawyer Amanda Chambers, representing the man, said her client had "coincidentally" appeared in court the same week as The Standard reported police were concerned about growing number of e-scooter riders flouting the law.
"While this is coincidental timing, he could be the poster boy for what could happen," she said.
"He is kicking himself because he didn't do the necessary research."
Ms Chambers said the man "honestly" believed he could ride the e-scooter, despite not having a licence, and that he sold it as soon as he learned it was illegal.
"He is the poster boy for being caught out by the law and not doing their research," she said.
She said while most people would have simply received a traffic infringement notice, her client had a criminal history that was "not brilliant" and therefore he had to appear in court.
Magistrate Peter Mellas said the man was clearly being a "smart arse" and the offending emphasised his ability to understand how inappropriate behaviour on the road was a risk.
"You're doing 70kmh on a scooter... if you lose control you're going to hurt yourself," he said.
"And I know by speaking to people around the place there is a real concern in the community that people are riding these things at speed, in circumstances where they can't be spotted... they're not able to avoid pedestrians."
Mr Mellas said motorists acted like it was "just a scooter" with the attitude "I will do what I want".
"It's got to the point where the community has said 'I'm sick of this. They're dangerous'," he said.
"This is a serious offence."
The court heard Mr Gappa was already on a community correction order for charges including driving while suspended.
Ms Chambers said the man had since "fully rehabilitated himself", was no longer using drugs and was now employed, which is why he had the scooter - to get to work.
Mr Gappa was convicted and fined $750.
Mr Mellas said he would not interfere with his licence, which was still suspended, but urged him to obey the law.
"I don't care if it's a motorised roller-skate, you will go to jail," he said.
